Daniel Craig dishes his advice for the next James Bond

After 15 years and five different films, Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond is coming to an end.

Craig’s final 007 film, "No Time To Die," hits theaters on Friday – and he sat down over the weekend with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to look back on his legacy as the man with the license to kill.

Hamilton spoke with Craig about the advice he got back in 2006 from pervious actors who played 007 and how that advice might inform how he approaches the next actor.

"I was fortune to meet Roger (Moore) after I’d been Bond for a few years. I was fortune to have spoken with Pierce (Brosnan) before I played Bond who was very kind and generous. I’ve never spoken to Sean (Connery). I hope he liked what I did," Craig said.

As for advice for the next actor to play the role of 007: "If someone asked me, I would just say ‘make it your own.’ Make it your own and make it good because it’s a rare thing and you have to look after it."

"No Time To Die" hits theaters on Friday.