Daniel Sotelo & Natally Brookson case: Body found in Lake Michigan identified as missing UIC student

The case of two missing University of Illinois-Chicago students took a new turn on Saturday, with officials confirming that a body found in Lake Michigan last week was that of Daniel Sotelo.

Sotelo, 26, had been missing since April 30. His remains were pulled out of Lake Michigan near Wilmette on May 22.

The body of his girlfriend, Natally Brookson, 22, was found on May 2 at Bryn Mawr and Lake Michigan in Chicago. She had also been missing since April 30. She was an honors student studying psychology at UIC.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Sotelo's sister, Jennifer, said he was just days away from graduating with a master's degree in Organic Chemistry. She said her brother had even been talking about his future plans, which included continuing to work at an organic farm in Naperville.