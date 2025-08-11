Chicago woman charged with hate crimes over vandalism of pro-Palestinian mural

article

The Brief A Chicago woman has been charged with two counts of hate crime after allegedly attacking two people and vandalizing a Palestinian-Mexican solidarity mural in Pilsen. Danielle Wasserman allegedy assaulted a bystander in May after throwing trash at the mural, then returned in June to deface it and strike another victim with a metal three-hole punch. CAIR-Chicago and the victims’ attorney praised the charges as a step toward accountability for violence motivated by hatred.



A Chicago woman is facing hate crime charges in connection with two alleged attacks and the vandalism of a Palestinian-Mexican solidarity mural in Pilsen.

What we know:

Danielle Wasserman, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of hate crime, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated battery with strangulation, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property over $500.

Wasserman allegedly threw trash at the mural in May and attacked a bystander who tried to intervene near the intersection of 16th Street and Ashland Avenue, according to the Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Chicago). During the confrontation, Wasserman allegedly choked the victim with their own keffiyeh scarf.

A month later, she reportedly returned to the site to vandalize the mural again before hitting another victim in the face with a metal three-hole punch, according to CAIR-Chicago.

What they're saying:

"These hate crime charges are a rare crack in the wall of impunity that has long shielded Zionist violence, both here and in Palestine, where justice continues to be sought," said attorney Farah Chalisa, who represented victims of the assault. "They are also a reminder that when communities come together to protect each other and speak the truth without fear, we can force justice into places that have long denied it."

What's next:

Wasserman appeared in court Friday and was ordered to remain in custody ahead of her trial. She is next due in court on Tuesday.