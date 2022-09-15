Danny Trejo visits Saint Ignatius College Prep, shares special message with students

Actor Danny Trejo visited Saint Ignatius College Prep Thursday to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month.

He spoke with the school's association of Latin American students and the campus acting club, The Harlequins.

Trejo shared his life experiences with the students, along with a message.

"Drugs and alcohol will ruin your life. Education is the key to anything you want to do. Anything," he said.

Trejo has been in hundreds of movies and TV shows.