Danville community remembers Jelani Day at memorial service

Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Jelani Day on Saturday.

A memorial was held at Danville High school in Danville, Illinois, where he grew up.

Day's body was found in September along the Illinois River.

The Illinois State University graduate student had been reported missing weeks prior.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, Coroner Richard Ploch said. Toxicology tests are still underway.

Ploch says forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison helped confirm the identity of the body.