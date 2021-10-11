Expand / Collapse search

Danville community remembers Jelani Day at memorial service

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Jelani Day at a memorial Saturday which was held at Danville High School in Danville, where he grew up.

DANVILLE, Ill. - Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Jelani Day on Saturday. 

A memorial was held at Danville High school in Danville, Illinois, where he grew up. 

Day's body was found in September along the Illinois River.

The Illinois State University graduate student had been reported missing weeks prior. 

The cause of death is unknown at this time, Coroner Richard Ploch said. Toxicology tests are still underway.

Ploch says forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison helped confirm the identity of the body.

Illinois family upset FBI looking at 25-year-old Jelani Day's death as possible suicide

The FBI is now involved in the death of Illinois graduate student Jelani Day. It is what his family wanted since the day he went missing.