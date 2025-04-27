Illinois woman charged in 2-year-old’s 2019 death arrested in Joliet, police say

The Brief A woman charged in connection with the 2019 death of a 2-year-old child was arrested last week in Joliet. Tatiana C. Neustadter, 35, was charged in Vermillion County with murder and aggravated battery to a child, police said.



A woman who was charged in connection with the 2019 death of a 2-year-old child was arrested last week in southwest suburban Joliet.

Tatiana C. Neustadter, 35, was charged with four counts of murder and two counts of aggravated battery to a child, according to the Danville Police Department.

Tatiana C. Neustadter (Joliet Police Department)

What we know:

Joliet police arrested Neustadter for an in-state warrant on April 21.

The warrant stemmed from an investigation that began on June 4, 2019, when detectives in Danville responded to the 1000 block of Camaro Drive for a report of a severely injured 2-year-old child.

The child eventually died about two weeks later, police said.

Neustadter was taken to Vermillion County, where she was booked and charged. She’ll remain in police custody as she awaits trial, police said.

What we don't know:

Danville police did not disclose the exact circumstances of the child's death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Danville Det. Hartshorne at 217-431-2245.

The public can also visit Vermillion County Crimestoppers at vccrimestoppers.org, use the mobile app P3TIPS or call anonymously at 217-446-8477.