Illinois GOP nominee for governor under fire for comparing abortion to the Holocaust in resurfaced video

Republican nominee for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash over a video he posted to Facebook in 2017 where he attempted to draw a comparison between abortion and the Holocaust.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who faces Bailey in the November general election, released an ad on Tuesday that included the remarks Bailey made while he was running for a seat in the Illinois House.

The ad begins with Bailey, a farmer and staunch abortion opponent who received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, being asked if he would allow a woman to receive an abortion in the event of incest or rape.

"Right now, my answer is no," Bailey said.

A second clip included in the ad is introduced by a voiceover saying, "but that's not all Darren Bailey has said."

"The attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn't even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion," Bailey says in the ad.

Bailey's comments, which were taken from a Facebook Live during his 2017 campaign, resurfaced Monday when national Jewish newspaper Forward published an article on their website.

"To equate the Holocaust to a woman's right to choose is not only disturbing, but it's also disqualifying," Pritzker said on Twitter Tuesday. "Illinois, this kind of false equivalence shows exactly the type of man and leader Darren Bailey is."

The state senator told FOX 32 News on Tuesday his remarks were "taken out of context."

"The words are the words. The context is missing," Bailey said. "The context needs to be taken in, and the press unfortunately misses that sometimes, so we'll send you a statement, and we'll answer the questions later."

FOX 32 has not yet received a statement from the Bailey campaign.