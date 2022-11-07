Darren Bailey makes final appeal to voters: 'Parents and students here in Illinois deserve better'

Republican gubernatorial challenger Darren Bailey is making a last push to get more votes Monday.

The state senator spoke earlier today about Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Covid-19 mandates during his time in office.

Bailey said if he holds office, parents wouldn't need to fear about those mandates ever coming back.

"Friends, on my watch, your children's education will never be forced to take a step backwards," Bailey said. "Parents and students here in Illinois deserve better."

Bailey will also deliver remarks at a get out the vote rally in Merrionette Park at 7 p.m.