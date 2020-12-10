Daycare centers burglarized in West Pullman

A daycare center was burglarized four times in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

In each incident, someone pried open the back door of a daycare center in the 100 block of West 119th Street, and stole property, Chicago police said. The burglars may be fleeing in a silver colored Ford SUV.

The burglaries happened about 9:10 p.m. Oct. 31, about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17, about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 8 and about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 9, in the 100 block of West 119th Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.