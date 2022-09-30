DEA seizes 440K fentanyl-laced pills in the Midwest

The DEA just finished a major enforcement to slow the surge of fentanyl related deaths.

Agents have seized 10 million pills nationwide — potentially saving 36 million lives.

Of the 10 million polls, 440,000 of them were nabbed in the Midwest.

The pills are designed to look like prescription pills — such as Oxy, Xanax and Adderall.

But — they are fakes, and laced with fentanyl, which is highly addictive and often fatal.

Another concern is brightly colored fentanyl pills.

The DEA Agent in charge in Chicago says they are seeing overdoses even in 12-year-olds.

"We are so incredibly concerned about the development of the appearance of these new ‘so-called’ rainbow fentanyl pills that are a variety of colors, and sometimes the traffickers call them skittles in other candy names, and we're very concerned that this is going to appeal to a bigger group of users, young users," said Robert Bell, Special Agent In Charge for the DEA Chicago Division.

The DEA says they are going after the Mexican drug cartels and traffickers responsible.

The DEA is also urging parents, caregivers and coaches to talk to young people about how one pill can kill.