Dead rat, derogatory letter left at Chicago alderman's office amid rising immigration tensions

A dead rat and a derogatory note were found Sunday night outside the office of Chicago Ald. Andre Vasquez, according to police and the alderman.

What we know:

Chicago police said officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a call in the 5600 block of North Western Avenue.

There, they found a deceased rat left on the doorstep of Vasquez’s 40th Ward office along with a handwritten letter containing derogatory statements.

Police said no arrests have been made and Area Three detectives are investigating.

In a statement, Vasquez said the note included a threatening message taped to the office door that referred to undocumented immigrants as "vermin."

"In this current political climate, we take these threats seriously, and are working with the Chicago Police Department to investigate. In the meantime, the 40th Ward Office will remain open. We are and will always be steadfast in our commitment to serving 40th Ward neighbors and supporting the rights of the immigrant community," he said.

The backstory:

The discovery comes amid heightened tensions surrounding federal immigration enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security launched "Operation Midway Blitz" last week, aimed at targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records in the Chicago area.

On Friday, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a person during a vehicle stop in west suburban Franklin Park.