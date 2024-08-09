Deadly Albany Park shooting: Chicago police seeking 3 suspects

article

Chicago police are working to track down a trio of suspects wanted in connection with a homicide in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The incident happened at 11:20 p.m., May 24, in the 4700 block of North Troy Street.

Two victims, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, were found by police in an alley with gunshot wounds to the head. Both of the men died at the scene.

A witness told police they saw a black sedan speeding away from the area.

Chicago PD said they believe there are three suspects wanted in the deadly shooting. Below are the descriptions they've released:

Suspect 1: A man between 6-feet-tall and 6-foot-1, wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Suspect 2: A man between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, wearing all black.

Suspect 3: A man between 6-feet-tall and 6-foot-1, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with more information on the suspects or the homicide is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at 312-746-6614.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at cpdtip.com.