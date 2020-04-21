Deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Joliet nursing home likely traced to maintenance worker

Shocking new details have surfaced from the man in charge of the response team at a hard-hit nursing home in Joliet.

“What we are seeing is the consequence of an awful pandemic, worse than anyone could have possibly imagined,” said Dr. Alexander Stemer.

Dr. Stemer is an infectious disease doctor brought on to help Symphony of Joliet fight the pandemic. He says the deadly outbreak may have started with the director of maintenance, who built tables so residents could eat safely in their rooms away from others.

“He completed this in 40 rooms and then became ill with COVID. In retrospect, he had been contagious for the week before he became ill. And then the patients became ill,” the doctor said.

Now, Symphony of Joliet has the largest death toll reported at a long-term care facility and the outbreak continues to grow.

Balewa Walker is 51-years-old and a resident at symphony. His ex-roommate died from COVID-19 last week, just one day before Balewa got his own room.

“Realistically, he's stuck. We can't get him out of there,” said Omar Walker, the nephew of Balewa.

Omar says his uncle tested negative for COVID-19 24 hours after his former roommate died.

Last week, a nursing home spokesperson said only COVID-19 positive residents remain at the facility, but Balewa is still there.

“They don't have all the supplies that they need for protection. So, the risk of exposure is still very high,” Omar said.