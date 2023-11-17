Man killed, another wounded in Noble Square shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Friday in Chicago's Noble Square neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was found outside around 3:38 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in the 100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police. He was transported to St. Mary Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 26-year-old man was also found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Circumstances around the shooting remain unclear.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.