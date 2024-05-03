Deadly Rogers Park shooting: 2 suspects arrested on slew of charges

article

Two men are behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting in the Rogers Park neighborhood last month.

Deandre Loveless, 30, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of agg. battery/use deadly weapon issuance of warrant, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The second suspect, Jamarr Hill, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of agg. battery/use deadly weapon.

Both were taken into custody just before 10 a.m., May 1 after being identified as suspects in a shooting in the 6900 block of N. Glenwood on April 8, CPD said.

The shooting left a 33-year-old man dead after he was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. His identity hasn't been released.

A 41-year-old man was also wounded and hospitalized at St. Francis after the shooting.

Both Loveless and Hill remain in custody and had a detention hearing scheduled on Friday.