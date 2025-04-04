Deadly shooting in Oak Park: 5 detained after man killed, police say

The Brief A man was fatally shot around 1:23 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Boulevard in Oak Park, police said. A witness reported seeing five males in black clothing fleeing the scene; police later detained five individuals matching that description. The victim’s identity has not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A man was shot and killed early Friday in Oak Park, and five people have been detained in connection with the incident, according to police.

Deadly Shooting in Oak Park

What we know:

Oak Park police responded around 1:23 a.m. to the 600 block of South Boulevard, where they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said. His identity has not been released.

A witness told officers they saw five males dressed in black running from the scene.

Police later saw five males matching that description heading east on Pleasant Street. They were detained and taken to the Oak Park police station.

What's next:

Authorities have not released information about what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.