Person killed in fire on Chicago’s South Side, CFD says

A person was killed in a fire on Chicago’s South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The fire happened near 94th Street and Lowe Avenue in the Washington Heights neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The female victim was killed.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what caused the fire or what other damage was done.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.