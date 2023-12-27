Death investigation underway after two bodies found inside Chicago home

A death investigation is underway in Avondale after two bodies were found inside a home Tuesday night.

At about 9:15 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3300 block of North Central Park Avenue for a well-being check, police said.

Officers spoke with a tenant who said they were concerned about their neighbors.

After gaining entry into the unit from the back door, officers found a 66-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man deceased.

The two have not yet been identified by the medical examiner.

There were no signs of trauma. Area Five detectives are investigating.