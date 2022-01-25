Deaths of Illinois state trooper, woman in Chicago neighborhood ruled murder-suicide
CHICAGO - The deaths of an off-duty Illinois State Police trooper and a woman who were found fatally shot in a car Monday in the East Side neighborhood have been ruled a murder-suicide.
An autopsy released Tuesday found Antonio Alvarez, 30, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Amanda Alvarez, 31, died of a gunshot wound to her head and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.
Both were found dead about 1:40 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, according to Illinois State Police. A weapon was recovered at the scene.
Antonio Alvarez was a three-year veteran of the Illinois State Police, the agency said.
Chicago police were investigating.