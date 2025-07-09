Decades after signing off, 96-year-old former news anchor is internet famous

The Brief Barbara Boyd, 96, is going viral on social media for her style, energy, and storytelling decades after retiring from a career in broadcast journalism. The former WRTV anchor built her career without formal training and once shared her breast cancer battle from a hospital bed in the 1970s. Boyd remains active today, volunteering regularly and receiving multiple honors, including two Sagamore of the Wabash Awards from Indiana’s governor.



Barbara Boyd may have retired from television more than two decades ago, but the 96-year-old former journalist is once again making headlines — this time on social media.

What we know:

Boyd, who was born and raised in Evanston when gas cost just 21 cents a gallon, now lives in Indianapolis and is trending across multiple platforms.

Known for her stylish presence and vibrant personality, Boyd still wears high heels, drives, dances and models. She celebrated her 96th birthday this past April.

She is a mother of three and was married to her husband, Ted, for 50 years before he passed away.

Boyd built a career in broadcast journalism without a college degree or formal training. She eventually became a consumer news reporter at WRTV Channel 6 in Indianapolis, where she worked for decades.

She’s interviewed major figures, including Betty Ford and Oprah Winfrey, but says the most meaningful story she ever told was her own — when she shared her battle with breast cancer from a hospital bed in the 1970s, just days after undergoing a double mastectomy.

Boyd retired from WRTV more than 25 years ago, but videos of her are now going viral, with fans drawn to her energy, elegance and ageless charm.

"I'm just sitting here looking cute… I think what made it go viral, the fact that I'm 96 years old and I'm still very active. People often tell me ‘boy, if I could do the same things that you’re doing I'd be happy,' because I do a lot of things. I exercise, I walk, I dance, I got a boyfriend," Boyd said.

What's next:

Boyd remains active, volunteering regularly and receiving recognition for her contributions. She has been honored by her alma mater, Evanston Township High School, and received multiple citations from the State of Indiana.

She is also a two-time recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash Award — one of Indiana’s highest civilian honors.

Longevity runs in the family — her mother lived to be 103.