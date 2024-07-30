Illinois lawmakers: Immediate action needed to address underfunding of public universities

Some Illinois lawmakers believe immediate action is needed to address the underfunding of public universities in the state.

Senate majority leader Kimberly Lightford said the state is spending 39 percent less on public universities right now compared to 24 years ago.

Lightford said the state's current funding formula entrenches historical inequities and is largely politically-driven.

Additionally, she said the bill she's about to introduce will fix the broken system.

"The bill allows the state to identify what it costs to provide a high-quality post-secondary education for all students and identify and target the resources needed to close persistent equity gaps," said Lightford.

The proposed measure calls for $135 million each year for the next 10 years for Illinois public universities.