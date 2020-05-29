Deer in Chicago River rescued by officers on patrol boat

article

Chicago police rescued a deer from the Chicago River while patrolling in a boat Friday morning in the Loop.

The police Marine Unit was passing the 400 block of South Lower Waker Drive about 8:30 a.m. when they noticed a deer “splashing around” in the river, according to police spokeswoman Karie James.

They grabbed the deer from the water and brought the deer to shore, James said.

Once on land, the deer ran off and appeared to be uninjured.

On Thursday, a man was rescued not far down the river at State Street and Wacker Drive. A woman walking her dog nearby jumped in the water and swam him to safety, police said. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police rescued a deer May 29, 2020, in the Chicago River near the 400 block of South Wacker Drive. (Chicago Police Department)

