Deerfield residents fight against industrial park proposal due to pollution concerns

Just weeks after packing the Deerfield Village Hall, hundreds of residents are planning another demonstration to block redevelopment plans for the old Baxter International headquarters.

The proposal calls for converting the 101-acre property into a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial park.

Opponents argue that the truck-intensive site would drastically increase pollution levels.

The property is across from a mixed-family residential community, playground and special needs community center.

Thursday night's meeting is being held at Deerfield High School in anticipation of large crowds.