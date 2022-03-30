'Defeating the aging process': 64-year-old Crystal Lake skater inspires others to stay active

Most of us get to the age where our athletic glory has faded way into the past, if there was any to begin with.

But don’t tell that to Cindy Crouse, who is two months away from qualifying for Medicare, but continues to compete in figure skating at a national level.

"Get yourself some good equipment, get out on the ice, and you’ll have a blast," Crouse said.

In less than two months, Cindy Crouse will turn 65-years-old. But the Crystal Lake resident is at the Glacier Ice Arena at least five times a week.

That’s because she’s about to compete in the 2022 US Adult Figure Skating Championships in Delaware where she’ll be skating against women as young as 21-years-old.

Crouse started skating in Edison Park when she was 7-years-old, but gave it up at 14 and didn’t lace up the skates again until she was 47.

She got herself a coach and very quickly became one of the best figure skaters her age in the country.

Since then, Cindy has competed several times at the national adult level, winning once, which can lead to some interesting conversations on the medal stage.

"We’re standing on the podium and someone will ask me, they'll take a look and be like ‘how old are you’ and then when I tell them, they're like ‘oh, you’re my grandmother's age' and I think oh boy," Crouse said.

"She’s like a sponge. And then she's able to apply it and apply herself to what she's doing, so she continues to improve. And she's just defeating the aging process. It’s ridiculous," said Chris Howarth, Crouse’s coach.

Howarth said he's absolutely amazed how Crouse is able to absorb new ideas, material and moves. He said Crouse practices for a week and she's got it. In fact, she's working on some new skating techniques she hopes to put into effect and win another championship before she turns 70.