DeKalb man charged with DUI in crash that killed toddler in Kane County

A man was charged with driving under the influence during a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured two others last October in Kane County.

Edgar Barrios, 20, was traveling eastbound on Route 38 near Francis Road around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 1 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Jeep Compass that was traveling westbound, officials said.

After striking the Jeep, Barrios struck a Subaru Forester that was also traveling westbound on Route 38, police said.

A 4-year-old girl who was secured in a child safety seat in the Jeep was transported to Delnor Hospital and then flown to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Barrios, of DeKalb was transported to Delnor Hospital and then transferred to Loyola Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Subaru was treated and released at the scene.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office approved the following charges against Barrios:

Aggravated DUI death

Aggravated DUI dead - THC in blood

Reckless homicide

Aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm

Aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm - THC in blood

Obstructing identification

Driving with a suspended license

Barrios was also issued citations for speeding and improper lane usage.