DeKalb man sentenced to 25 years for child porn, explosives found in home

A 28-year-old man from DeKalb was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday for possessing child pornography.

Brenton Strobert pleaded guilty to five felony counts of child pornography, the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s office said.

Authorities searched Strobert’s home on Oct. 9, 2019 and found child pornography involving a victim under the age of 13 that he uploaded to Tumblr, authorities said.

"Child pornography exploits children in unimaginable ways and leaves victims and their families with lifelong scars," said Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Strobert was previously convicted of child pornography in 2015, according to police.

Authorities also found explosives during the 2019 search warrant.

Strobert pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapons and was sentenced to five years in prison to be served concurrently to his other sentence, the state’s attorney’s office said.

"Child pornography is not a victimless crime. Each time child sex abuse material is viewed, the child is victimized again," DeKalb Police Department Commander Bob Redel said. "I hope that this sentence will deter others from uploading, viewing, or disseminating child pornography."

Along with his sentence, Strobert must register as a sex offender, the state’s attorney’s office said.