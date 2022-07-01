Delays, cancelations reported at Chicago airports ahead of 4th of July weekend

The weather is partially to blame for some delays and cancellations at Chicago airports.

So far, 22 flights have been canceled at O'Hare, and Midway is reporting just four cancelations.

Average delays at both airports are just under 15 minutes.

Some of these cancelations and delays are due to airline staffing shortages that continue to plague the nation.

AAA predicts nearly 42 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home for this Fourth of July weekend.

That is a new record — despite near record-high gas prices.

The national average per gallon stands at $4.84.

The Illinois average is much higher at $5.37.