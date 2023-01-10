Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square

A man's car was stolen at gunpoint while he was delivering food in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood Monday night.

Police say the victim was delivering food in the 2600 block of North St. Louis Avenue around 10:50 p.m. when a man came up to him and took his car keys while showing a handgun.

The offender fled in the victim’s 2004 Infiniti sedan. The victim was not injured and there is no one in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.