Man, 60, charged with carjacking delivery driver in Lake View East

A 60-year-old man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver Monday morning in the Lake View East neighborhood.

William Peterson, of South Shore, allegedly stole a 53-year-old delivery driver's car by force around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of West Briar Place, according to police.

Peterson was arrested later that same day on the city's South Side. He was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

Peterson has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

No further information was provided.