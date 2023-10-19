Defense attorney for Delphi murder suspect withdraws from case: reports

The defense attorney for the man suspected of killing two young girls in Delphi, Indiana withdrew from the case Thursday, according to reports.

Richard Allen, 51, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a status hearing a month after horrifying details about the murders were leaked.

Allen was charged with the 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.

The status hearing was meant to focus on a crucial leak of evidence that Allen's former defense attorneys took responsibility for.

The attorney said Williams and German were allegedly sacrificed in a bloody ritual by individuals associated with a pagan religion and who are believed to be white nationalists.

While the documents identify four individuals as suspects, none of them have been arrested or charged in connection with the case.

The defense attorneys filed these documents in an attempt to have a key piece of evidence thrown out, claiming that a search of the suspect's home was unconstitutional.

During that search, officers found a gun that later led to Allen's arrest, but defense attorneys argue that the search lacked probable cause.

In a separate motion filed last month, his attorneys also asked the judge to allow cameras in the courtroom. The hearing was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.