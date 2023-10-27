Remaining Delphi murder suspect's lawyer seeks case dismissal amid claims of judicial coercion

The remaining lawyer defending the Delphi murder suspect is asking the judge to throw the case out.

The lawyer is claiming the judge "ambushed" and "coerced" the rest of the defense team to drop out.

On Thursday, the attorney representing 51-year-old Richard Allen filed multiple motions on why he believes he should continue to represent the suspect. The move comes a month after horrifying details about the murders were leaked.

Allen has been charged with the 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. A status hearing earlier this month was meant to focus on a crucial leak of evidence that Allen's former defense attorneys took responsibility for.

The attorney said Williams and German were allegedly sacrificed in a bloody ritual by individuals associated with a pagan religion and who are believed to be white nationalists. While the documents identify four individuals as suspects, none of them have been arrested or charged in connection with the case.