Delphi murder trial: Psychologist recounts alleged jail confessions as defense argues for ritualistic motive

On the 11th day of the Delphi murder trial, a psychologist testified about Richard Allen’s time in jail, sharing disturbing details, including alleged confessions.

The psychologist said Allen appeared remorseful but exhibited erratic behavior, which she suggested could be due to guilt.

Defense attorneys argued the psychologist’s interest in the Delphi case may have influenced her conclusions.

They filed another motion to introduce evidence supporting their theory that the murders were linked to Odinism, suggesting that sticks placed on the bodies were ritualistic.

Testimony from the state's witnesses supports the possibility that several people could have been involved.

Allen faces charges for the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

