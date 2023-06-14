Delphi murders case: Richard Allen seeks dismissal of ballistics evidence, court hearing Wednesday

A significant court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in the high-profile Delphi murders case, where suspect Richard Allen is now seeking the dismissal of ballistics evidence presented against him.

Allen stands accused of two counts of murder in relation to the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. The details of his pretrial motion remain sealed, leaving the specific nature of the defense's request unknown to the public. However, it is worth noting that certain ballistics evidence has already been disclosed.

The probable cause affidavit for Allen's arrest references a crucial piece of evidence—an unfired bullet discovered near the murder victims. This evidence has been cited as a pivotal factor in linking Allen to the crime.

As the court hearing unfolds, the outcome of Allen's motion to dismiss the ballistics evidence will have significant implications for the ongoing investigation and subsequent trial.