Delphi murders: Search warrant reveals new details in homicide investigation

Stunning new documents describe the scene where two young girls were murdered in Delphi, Indiana, five years ago.

We now know who the FBI was looking into at first as a potential suspect in the 2017 murders of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

"It's really disturbing to read it and think about the two girls at the heart of this and what they may have gone through," said Áine Cain, an Indiana podcaster who helped retrieve the new documents.

She and her husband, Kevin Greenlee, are the hosts of the Murder Sheet podcast and have been following and analyzing developments in the case. A recently obtained search warrant shows the FBI was looking at a man on probation, shortly after the murders, who lived very close to the crime scene, matched a description of a possible suspect and lied to police about his whereabouts the day of the murders.

Detectives theorized he killed the girls in his home, then moved and staged their bodies. He was never charged and recently died.

There are also details revealed about the crime scene.

"The documents said pretty clearly that due to the nature of the injuries the girls suffered there would have had to have been blood on the killer. And, that naturally raises the question of how did he get away," said Greenlee.

Two articles of clothing were also missing.

"The FBI agent that wrote it speculated that could have become some sort of trophy for the killer," said Cain.

Cain and Greenlee hope by shedding new light on the case, they can generate more leads for police.

"We just hope that with more information that comes out, the more tips and actionable tips that people are able to give law enforcement…we can get a step closer to closure," said Cain.

Police have identified another person of interest, a man currently in jail awaiting trial for child pornography charges. He is connected to a social media account that police believe he used to communicate with one of the girls.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to contact, Indiana State Police.

To hear the Murder Sheet’s most recent podcast on the new developments, go HERE.