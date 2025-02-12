Delta flight diverted to O'Hare Airport after 'smoky odor' detected in cockpit

A Delta flight from Detroit to Kansas City, Mo., was diverted to O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday after crew members detected a "smoky odor" in the cockpit.

Detroit Flight Diverted to O'Hare Airport

What we know:

Delta flight 2761, a Boeing 717 aircraft, landed Wednesday afternoon at O'Hare after a "smoky odor" was detected in the flight deck, according to Delta.

Two pilots, three flight attendants and 73 other passengers were onboard the aircraft.

It's unknown where the smoky odor originated, but the flight crew "followed procedures to divert" and landed safely in Chicago. The aircraft then proceeded to an arrival gate.

No injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people. That’s why the flight crew followed established procedures to divert to Chicago O’Hare. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels and Delta teams are working to get them to their final destinations this evening." Delta said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Further details on the cause of the smoky odor haven't been released.

We'll bring more updates as they become available.