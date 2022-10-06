Staff scrambling for supplies due to high demand for cooking class at South Side school

When an entry-level cooking class was announced at Lindblom Math & Science Academy in Englewood, demand to enroll was so high that it left staff scrambling to procure enough supplies.

"We didn't know we would get 90-plus students to sign up," said Teacher Paul DeRonne.

But that's just what happened, prompting teachers to bump up the class size to forty-five students from the standard thirty, and bring in an extra instructor.

Students will be building their confidence in the kitchen, honing their chopping skills, and learning basic recipes like roasted and sautéed vegetables, chicken & rice, and omelettes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

But with way more cooking students than expected, there's just one problem:

"We need pretty much everything you can think of when you're cooking in your kitchen: pots, pans, cutting boards, knives..." said DeRonne. "We want to give the kids aprons, so they don't get food on their clothes."

He's hoping Chicagoans will step up to help stock up on those items.

DeRonne set up a gofundme page to raise the money needed to pay for all those items, along with an Amazon wish-list if you'd like to donate the items directly.

To find the GoFundMe page, just go to GoFundMe.com and search "cooking class."