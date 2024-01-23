Chicago man charged with murder in shooting last year in Douglas

A man was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last August on Chicago's South Side.

Demell Govan, 33, allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Glenn Weston Jr., on Aug. 1 inside a Douglas home in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Weston suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Govan was arrested Monday in the Fernwood neighborhood. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed habitual criminal, both felonies.

Govan has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.