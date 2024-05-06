Democratic National Convention organizers brace for security challenges amid growing campus protests

Organizers of the upcoming Democratic National Convention are taking a hard look at security in the wake of all the campus protests across the country.

Big crowds are expected for that event in Chicago and a lot of planning is already underway.

Fox 32 News has exclusively learned that dozens of democratic and democratically aligned groups are going to be walking through the United Center on Wednesday, as well as McCormick Place to get a preview of what to expect in August.

The convention is an opportunity for Chicago to shine on the big stage, but could be perilous both for the city and the Democratic Party as growing protests have some public officials a little apprehensive.

"Of course I'm concerned about," Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said. "I'm proud of this city and I'm honored to represent it. And I want to make sure that at the end of the week for the Democratic National Convention, people have a positive feeling about this great city. That means making sure that anyone who comes and attends it feels safe and secure. That's our first and highest priority."

Durbin said he agrees with President Joe Biden that protesters first amendment rights need to be protected, but police should step in as soon as there are threats of violence, vandalism or looting.

This comes as protests on local college campuses escalated over the weekend with a police standoff and several arrests at the School of the Art Institute.

Durbin and convention organizers know that if all goes smoothly, this can be an economic catalyst for the city as 1996 was for the West Loop, and this week democratic organizations from around the country are getting their first taste of how things will go when they hit town. Organizers said they are prepared for all scenarios.

"We're very confident that working closely with the city of Chicago, the Secret Service and the variety of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that we'll be able to offer folks the opportunity to make their voice heard, exercise their first amendment rights while also hosting a safe and peaceful convention," said Alex Hornbrook, who headed the convention selection process and will serve as the convention executive director.

Separately, Biden will be in town for a fundraiser on Wednesday.

The Secret Service is still drawing up plans for a security perimeter around the United Center as well as a location for a first amendment zone for protests.