Demonstrators protest DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Chicago visit

The Brief U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited a Lombard Homeland Security facility Friday to highlight ICE arrests of alleged violent offenders, including undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions or deportation orders. Her remarks drew criticism from protesters and Rep. Sean Casten, who accused her of promoting racism and xenophobia; ICE has denied requests for detailed detainee information. Noem criticized Illinois’ sanctuary policies, saying they hinder cooperation with ICE, while state law allows local law enforcement to share information if federal agents have a criminal warrant.



A group of demonstrators gathered in Lombard to protest U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's visit.

Noem held a news conference at a Homeland Security investigations Field office in Lombard, Ill. on Friday, touting what she called "worst of the worst" ICE arrests.

What we know:



Noem came to the Homeland Security facility in Lombard to highlight what she says are dangerous criminals that ICE agents are removing from the Chicago area's streets.



Noem's news conference sought to highlight alleged violent offenders ICE has targeted, including undocumented immigrants convicted of sexual abuse, domestic assault and multiple DUI's.

"These individuals would still be on our streets committing crimes attacking people and harming our children, if Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson had their way," Noem said.



Homeland Security and ICE have repeatedly denied requests for information on who is being detained and what criminal charges they face.

A recent Chicago Tribune analysis found that 46% of Chicago area detainees under Trump had no known criminal background.

Noem says they've targeted violent criminals and those with final deportation orders.



"We also have situations where we have those that have final removal orders. They need to go home because due process is over, they have their paperwork, and they have to travel," she said. "Over 70% of those people have had pending charges and criminal convictions against them."



Noem's visit was met with dozens of protesters outside, claiming that she is not welcome, a sentiment echoed by the area's Congressman, democrat Sean Casten who said, "Kristi Noem's racism and xenophobia have no place in Illinois’ 6th congressional district. Her failures at the Department of Homeland Security harm American families and will have lasting, negative ripple effects on the American economy."



Noem says attacks against ICE agents are up, and ICE officers in Illinois take action without the cooperation of local law enforcement due to sanctuary city and state protections.



"They're used to being able to call up a local law enforcement officer sheriff, and say, ‘Hey, do you have any information on this individual that's a murderer cited in your city?' That's not happening in Illinois."



Under state law, local law enforcement does share that information when federal agents issue a criminal warrant against an individual.