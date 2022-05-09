Denzel Washington on how the Boys and Girls Clubs of America shaped him

Two-time Oscar winning legend Denzel Washington was in Chicago on Friday to speak with members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, an organization he’s been involved with for over 25 years.

Washington sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about his history with the organization – which he attended as a small boy at the Mt. Vernon chapter – and why it’s still important to him to this day.

"One of the great things about growing up in the club," Washington said, "it was environment that was conducive for positive feedback and we thrived on that, we believed it. It was nourishing."

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, visit bgca.org.