DePaul students rally over dismissal of security guard supporting Palestinian students

Students at DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus gathered Thursday to protest the dismissal of a campus security guard, who they say was fired for showing support to Palestinian students.

The guard, who was employed through a contractor, is no longer assigned to the campus, according to the university.

Students claim the guard was removed after taking a photo with Palestinian students and checking on students during a protest encampment last spring. The group behind the rally, Students for Justice in Palestine, expressed concerns about the safety and treatment of Palestinian students as the new school year begins.

"We wouldn't be continuing to fight for justice if we didn't believe change was possible," said Henna Ayesh, a member of the group. "We don’t want future Palestinian students to face this blatant racism at DePaul ever again."

In a statement, DePaul University emphasized that the safety of its students, faculty, and staff is a top priority and said it continues to work closely with student groups to address their concerns.