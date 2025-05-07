DePaul students slam president’s antisemitism testimony, claim free speech suppressed

The Brief About 50 DePaul students protested President Manuel’s remarks, claiming they silenced pro-Palestinian voices. Organizers accused the university of suppressing Palestinian activism and ignoring student concerns. DePaul defended its stance, citing new antisemitism policies and a commitment to free expression.



Dozens of DePaul University students are reacting strongly to testimony delivered Wednesday afternoon by university President Robert Manuel.

What we know:

A group of pro-Palestinian students expressed outrage over Manuel’s remarks, claiming that in condemning antisemitism, the president is also suppressing their rights.

Roughly 50 students and alumni gathered outside the student center for a demonstration. Security was heightened, with both campus safety personnel and Chicago police officers present.

The rally was organized by several groups, including Students for Justice in Palestine.

Organizers allege that the university has criminalized Palestinian students and attempted to block their ability to protest.

"Not once since the start of this school year has Robert attempted to meet with any Palestinian students. Harvard University established a task force to combat anti-Muslim and anti-Arab discrimination but DePaul and Robert Manuel continue to sanction the only Palestinian-led activist groups on campus," said Olivia Zayed, a DePaul student.

Statement from DePaul :

In a statement, a university spokesperson said:

"At DePaul, we embrace academic freedom and free expression. We support and welcome dissent and debate. We will not condone any speech or expression in the classroom or anywhere at DePaul that serves only to threaten or intimidate members of our university community. We also require our community to adhere to DePaul’s Demonstra​tion Guidelines. These guidelines provide clarity on how our students, faculty, and staff can safely and productively engage in demonstration activities while following DePaul’s policies and procedures.

"President Manuel is grateful for the opportunity to meet with our lawmakers and describe all that DePaul has done to confront antisemitism on campus. Throughout his testimony, he shared the actions DePaul has taken to strengthen and protect our community. Combating antisemitism requires vigilance, humility, and a commitment to continuous learning. We have implemented systemic changes designed to eliminate antisemitism at DePaul and affirm our values of safety, belonging, and shared responsibility. Some of these include implementing a new Identity Verification Policy, appointing a Special Advisor to the President on Jewish Engagement who will lead a university task force dedicated to combating antisemitism, and creating a Jewish alumni affinity group to build meaningful connections among Jewish graduates."

What's next:

President Manuel issued a letter to the campus community on Wednesday, writing that he condemns "all forms of hate."