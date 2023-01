DePaul University is sponsoring free ice skating at Maggie Daley Park on Jan. 25.

It's part of the celebration for the school's 125th anniversary.

The college and the Chicago Park District will make 125 free skate tickets available to anyone in the community.

To reserve your free ticket, go to MaggieDaleyPark.com and use promo code ‘Depaul125’.