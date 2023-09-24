DePaul University on heightened alert after weekend robberies on campus

DePaul University has issued a public safety alert after students were attacked and robbed in two separate incidents on its Lincoln Park campus overnight.

According to a statement from university President Robert Manuel, the crimes happened between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday on the quad near Belden and Seminary, and at the intersection of Belden and Racine.

Manuel said in both incidents, the suspects approached students and demanded their personal belongings. In one of the incidents, the suspect struck a student with a weapon, the statement said.

While their condition wasn't disclosed, Manuel said the school's Public Safety office "responded immediately," and university officials are working to support the students involved.

The DePaul University campus on July 21, 2020, in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In response, Manuel said the university would be taking "immediate action" by adding more security officers on both campuses while Chicago police increase patrols around the school.

"Chicago continues to grapple with criminal activity, including robberies throughout the city," Manuel said in the statement. "Public Safety remains on heightened alert and is actively working with the Chicago Police Department to address these most recent incidents on campus."

Manuel also urged students to be aware of their surrounding and utilize the university's safety escort service if they are out between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

"Keeping our university community safe is a top priority, and please know we take incidents like this extremely seriously," Manuel said in the statement.

The school offered the following recommendations to assist with student safety: