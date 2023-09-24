DePaul University on heightened alert after weekend robberies on campus
CHICAGO - DePaul University has issued a public safety alert after students were attacked and robbed in two separate incidents on its Lincoln Park campus overnight.
According to a statement from university President Robert Manuel, the crimes happened between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday on the quad near Belden and Seminary, and at the intersection of Belden and Racine.
Manuel said in both incidents, the suspects approached students and demanded their personal belongings. In one of the incidents, the suspect struck a student with a weapon, the statement said.
While their condition wasn't disclosed, Manuel said the school's Public Safety office "responded immediately," and university officials are working to support the students involved.
The DePaul University campus on July 21, 2020, in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)
In response, Manuel said the university would be taking "immediate action" by adding more security officers on both campuses while Chicago police increase patrols around the school.
"Chicago continues to grapple with criminal activity, including robberies throughout the city," Manuel said in the statement. "Public Safety remains on heightened alert and is actively working with the Chicago Police Department to address these most recent incidents on campus."
Manuel also urged students to be aware of their surrounding and utilize the university's safety escort service if they are out between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
"Keeping our university community safe is a top priority, and please know we take incidents like this extremely seriously," Manuel said in the statement.
The school offered the following recommendations to assist with student safety:
- During the week, the inter-campus shuttle is available between the Lincoln Park and Loop campuses from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
- To travel to residential destinations just outside the boundaries of Lincoln Park, use the Vinnie Van service.
- Note the location of phones and the blue emergency call boxes on campus, and don’t ever be afraid to use them.
- Stay alert, trust your instincts, and travel in groups after dark.
- Report any criminal activity or suspicious individuals to Public Safety at 773-325-7777 (Lincoln Park) or 312-362-8400 (Loop).
- For more resources and tips, please visit the Public Safety website.