Deputies find woman lying on Route 60, seriously injured in Round Lake crash

A woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Unincorporated Round Lake Wednesday night.

Around 6:55 p.m. Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Route 60 near Wilson Road and Volo.

Deputies found a Volo woman, 44, lying on the roadway.

The woman was driving a 2015 Hyundai Accent, traveling westbound on Route 60.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Hyundai struck a guard rail on the north side of the roadway, according to investigators. This caused the Hyundai to enter the eastbound lanes of traffic where she hit a 2018 Subaru Outback, driven by a 68-year-old woman of Wonder Lake.

Officials are still investigating if the driver of the Hyundai was ejected from her vehicle, or exited her vehicle and collapsed following the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru was treated by paramedics at the scene and released. A passenger in the Subaru, an 18-year-old of Woodstock, was also treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.