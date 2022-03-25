Des Plaines concert Friday night benefits Ukrainian soldiers

An event kicking off Friday night in the Chicago suburbs will raise money for soldiers in Ukraine.

Musicians from Ukraine have been touring the US in support of their home country, and now they'll take the stage in Des Plaines.

Organized by the nonprofit "Revived Soldiers Ukraine," the event will feature Ukrainian musicians who have been playing in the states since the new year.

But ever since the Russian invasion, they've ramped up efforts to raise funds for soldiers.

The organization assists military members and their families, in addition to providing medical rehab to injured soldiers.

Their goal is to raise money for military and medical supplies in Ukraine.

Their efforts are already making a difference.

"Also we’re purchasing ambulances. Some of our ambulances are evacuating people from dangerous territories. As we know, Russian are shooting civilians and are being authorized by Putin to shoot civilians, and so we are trying to do our best to help out our people in Ukraine, as well as in the hospitals because a lot of civilians have shrapnel wounds from bombing," said Iryna Vashchuk Discipio, President of Revived Soldiers Ukraine.

One of the nonprofit’s rehab centers in Ukraine has already been destroyed as a result of the war.

The event at the Illusion Café kicks off at 8 p.m.

The event is sold out, but you can still make a donation to the cause online.