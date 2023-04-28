3 injured in crash after driver runs light in Des Plaines: police

A 26-year-old man slammed into another driver in Des Plaines leaving himself and two others injured Friday morning.

Police say a man driving a Volkswagen Jetta eastbound on Touhy Avenue disobeyed a traffic signal at Mt. Prospect Road and struck a Sprinter van, driven by a 57-year-old man.

The crash happened around 3:50 a.m. as the driver of the van was headed northbound on Mt. Prospect Road.

After the initial crash, the Sprinter was pushed into a Toyota RAV-4. The Toyota was being driven by a 21-year-old woman.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All three drivers were transported to a local hospital with injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening at this time, according to police.



This incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.