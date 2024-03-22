Des Plaines kidnapping, armed robbery: Third suspect arrested

More than a year after the terrifying incident, a third man has been taken into custody in connection with a kidnapping and armed robbery that occurred in Des Plaines.

According to police, on Feb. 10, 2023, three victims – two men and one woman – were taken from their car dealership located at 622 E. Northwest Hwy. Two of the victims owned the dealership and the third victim was an employee.

The victims were at the dealership when several masked offenders entered the business armed with rifles and handguns. The offenders robbed the victims of their personal belongings and then bound the victims' hands and feet, covered their heads and forced them into a vehicle.

The victims were then taken to another location where they were beaten repeatedly, burned with a hot object and restrained throughout the evening.

The victims were then driven back to the car dealership the next morning and were told by the offenders to give them a substantial amount of money and threatened violence if they did not pay, police said.

One of the victims was able to positively identify George P. Athanasakos, 24, of Wood Dale, and Brandon D. Bratcher, 27, of Hanover Park as suspects in the case.

George P. Athanasakos, 24 (left), Brandon D. Bratcher, 27 (right)

It was determined that the victims, Anthanasakos and Batcher knew each other through buying and refurbishing vehicles.

Athanasakos was taken into custody by Des Plaines investigators on Feb. 16, 2023, in Palatine. Bratcher was taken into custody by Des Plaines police on March 1, 2023, in Arlington Heights. Both suspects were being held without bond.

Now, more than a year later, 33-year-old Eric Grens of Woodstock has also been arrested and charged with kidnapping and battery. Des Plaines police said through phone forensics, they were able to identify Grens as a "significant participant" in the crimes.

Eric Grens

Grens allegedly told his accomplices to take the victims to his home in Woodstock and "knock the victims' teeth out and make them feel like they are going to die."

Additionally, police said that Grens stated the victims should have been forced to sign over the titles of vehicles associated with the Des Plaines dealership.

A search warrant at Grens' home turned up evidence that confirmed the victims were at his home and that they had been badly beaten, according to police.

On March 20, 2024, Grens was taken into custody in Lake in the Hills. He was due in court on Friday.