Cook County man arrested after brief chase, loaded gun recovered: police

The Brief Palatine police arrested an 18-year-old man Friday night after a short chase. Officers say the man, who was allegedly trespassing, fled and threw away a loaded gun. He now faces multiple charges and is due back in court on Tuesday.



An 18-year-old Des Plaines man was arrested Friday night in Palatine after police say he fled from officers and ditched a loaded handgun.

What we know:

Around 8:10 p.m., Palatine officers were patrolling the 1800–1900 block of North Green Lane when they spotted Kevin Antonio.

According to police, Antonio was barred from an apartment complex in that area.

When officers approached, Antonio allegedly took off—first riding a bicycle, then running on foot.

During the chase, officers say they saw Antonio pull a handgun from his waistband and toss it over a fence in the 1700 block of Clear Creek Bay. Police later recovered the loaded firearm.

The brief pursuit ended in the 1900 block of North Baldwin Road, where Antonio was taken into custody. He faces three charges:

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (loaded firearm), a Class 4 felony

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor

Criminal trespass to property, a Class B misdemeanor

What's next:

Antonio appeared at a detention hearing on Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago and was released pending his next court date, scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.