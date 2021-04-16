Des Plaines man charged after soliciting investigator posing as a teenage boy on a social media app

article

A 69-year-old suburban man has been charged after soliciting a Special Victims Unit investigator who was posing as a teenage boy on a social media app.

John Kaspari of Des Plaines was arrested on Tuesday after he arranged to meet a person he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

On April 7, an investigation began after learning that the teenager was receiving inappropriate messages from Kaspari.

An investigator then took over conversations with Kaspari.

Kaspari sent sexually explicit messages to who he thought was a teenage boy, suggested that the two meet and agreed not to tell the boy’s mother, authorities said.

The investigator arranged to meet Kaspari on April 13 in Franklin Park.

Investigators took Kaspari into custody when he arrived at the predetermined location.

Kaspari told investigators that he believed the person he was chatting with was a 13-year-old boy. He also made admissions to having child pornography on his phone.

Officers recovered multiple images and videos depicting child pornography on his phone, authorities said.

Kaspari is expected to appear in bond court on Friday.

He is charged with possession of child pornography, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, indecent solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor and grooming a minor.

